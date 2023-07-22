Mazatlan.- Mazatlan FC Women had a rough start, when they fell at home 3-0 against Toluca Femenilon date two of the Opening 2023, of Liga MX.

The first 45 minutes of action were very even, but with a slight dominance of the home team.

Mazatlán FC began to control the midfield and this allowed them to have more possession of the ball.

About minute 15′ of the match, Mazatlán had the first danger, when the first danger of the Cañoneras appeared with a shot that crashed into the post, from the attacker Gabriela Juárez.

After this, the visitors managed little by little to move the strings of the game, with the Mazatlan player, Cinthya Peraza, who generated a couple of chances, although without much danger in the goal guarded by Claudia Lozoya.

After the hydration break at 25 minutes, the Cañoneras had a clear one with the Puerto Rican, Cristina Torres, who planted herself in the frame of Miriam Aguirre, but her shot went well over the door, thus time slipped away to reach the break.

At the beginning of the second half, the view confirmed the first, with a good cross from the right bank by Brenda de Graca, to Cinthya Peraza who spliced ​​the ball perfectly with her left foot to score, at 49′.

The second was the work of attacker Destinney Durón, who at 80′led his team to sign their first win of the tournament, receiving a good pass from Peraza, to define over the run with the right hand and score.

The visit signed the win 3-0, scoring at 90′, with one more mistake by Claudia Lozoya who already on the ground sent the ball to her own doorafter a shot by Natalia Colín that hit the post.