After having disputed the first double date in the history of the Mx League Women, the ball continues to roll in the different facilities of national football. Despite the few days of rest, the players are ready to face the next commitment, seeking to continue with the good streaks or failing that, add units that will bring them closer to qualifying for the Mexican soccer league. Toluca Y Pachuca open date this Sunday sharp at 10 in the morning at the Stadium Nemesis Ten.

The Nemesio Diez will open its doors so that both Toluca and Las Tuzas face a new commitment in the present Grita México 2022. The locals seek to end the losing streak of two games without knowing the victory; while the Gophers continue with their path of victories at the beginning of the campaign. The commitment is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. in central Mexico through the TUDN signals. Edson Enrique Castañón Ramírez will be the central referee in charge of the match, assisted by Jessica Fernanda Morales and Juan Jesús Pérez Ramírez; in addition to the fourth referee, Diego Gilberto Mendoza.

The locals arrive at the meeting at a bad time in terms of results; adding two consecutive games without knowing the victory, in addition, being unable to pierce the rival goal, a situation that at the beginning of the tournament did not seem to be of concern for those led by Velasco, scoring 6 goals in two games, reaping 4 units , which they have up to now. Located in the 10th place in the general classification, tomorrow’s match is fundamental for the hopes of Las Diablas.

For its part, the Hidalgo team lives weeks of great joy. After losing 4 goals to 1 against Chivas in Hidalgo in their first match of this season, Octavio Valdez and his men recomposed the path: 3 consecutive victories; to Querétaro (2 to 0), León (3 to 0) and in the last match at the Cuauhtémoc stadium as a visitor they defeated the Puebla Strip 2 to 1, with Charlyn Corral scoring (one of the campaign’s top scorers). ) and Monica Ocampo. In case of obtaining the 3 units, they would put on a streak of four commitments in a row, keeping them in the high positions of the table.

The last commitments between both squads have been extremely even; Both Tuzas and Diablas have parity in every way. In the last semester of 2020, those from the State of Mexico won two goals against one; Carla Martínez and Yamanic Martínez were the scorers. Clausura 2021 saw the Tuzas beat the Escarlatas 2-0 after goals from Viridiana Salazar and Ana López. The last meeting between the two was recorded on October 2 of the previous campaign, distributing units in a 1-1 draw at Hidalgo.