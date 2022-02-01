Tijuana, Baja California.- The closing of day 5 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil scheduled the match Women’s Tijuana versus Women’s Tigers, level duel and with a deserved score of 1-1, both teams distributed units in the Caliente Stadium.

The Amazons invaded the Xolas area for more playing time. During the first half, Uchenna Kanu had the border defense on the ropes. Between four players they tried to stop the Nigerian before getting ready to finish off towards Alejandra Gutiérrez’s cabin.

Lizbeth Ovalle and Belén Cruz toured the wings to find a header, however Xolas kept his character in the air, so they chose to surprise by land, where Stephanie Mayor he handled the ball and perfectly crossed the ball to put the University students ahead.

Tigres was on top but Tijuana would have, among their techniques, a surprise that could lead to a tie on the scoreboard. When the clock marked 23 minutes of the initial fraction Joselyn de la Rosa He got up on his head and managed to match the cards.

Tijuana and Tigres tied at the border

Behind her was the American Angelina Hix. If “Choco” had not been the auctioneer, the striker would have put the light on a board. Minutes later Uchenna Kanu was about to return the lead to Tigres, however his shot whizzed past the right post.

During the second half the game looked more defensive from Tijuana. The auriazules traveled for the victory, but the interventions of Alejandra Gutiérrez denied the change in the result. Minutes from the end Xolas would have the most important but Cecilia Santiago blocked the ball. Immediately the turn was for the Tigrillas but the local goalkeeper reacted to the near post to throw the ball from a corner kick.

Historically, it is the first point that Tijuana Femenil obtains against Tigres Femenil in Mictlán. The red and black record seven points and will take the eighth place. The northerners rose to 5th place with 8 units. As additional information mia fishel debuted in the Liga MX Femenil at 66 minutes. She replaced Belén Cruz.

