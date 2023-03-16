He Closing 2023 has represented a new challenge for the current champion of the Liga MX Femenil, tigerswhich already has three setbacks (all as visitors), with which it equaled the highest number of defeats suffered in the regular phase of the same contest since the creation of the women’s circuit.

In this scenario, the next few weeks will be crucial for those led by Carmelina Moscatothat although he has remained calm and indicated that there is no reason to despair, he does recognize that they are in an unusual situation for the most winning team in the Women’s MX League.

For now, the Amazons are in fifth position in the table with 18 points, 9 less than their staunch rival Striped from Monterrey and that, precisely, it is one of the next rivals of the UANL, which will first face America next Monday and then they will prepare for the Royal Classic.

The bad news for the auriazules is that everything indicates that they will not have Nancy Anthony for these meetings. The “Countess” reported last Monday through social networks that she had to undergo surgery for appendicitis, and for now she will cause indefinite leave.

The player reported her operation on social networks. Photo: Instagram @nancyantonio.6

Neither the club nor the player have given an estimate of how many days Antonio will need to recover. However, different media have indicated that he could require between 10 and 14 days to recover properly. So it seems difficult for the midfielder to be there for the next two games of the Closing 2023.

So it seems that it is more likely to be before Blue Cross, on Matchday 12, Antonio reappears, who so far in the tournament has played 413 minutes in 8 games, 4 of them as a starter. The midfielder also has a goal, scored in the 2-1 defeat against Pachuca on Matchday 7.