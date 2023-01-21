Mexico.- There is no date that does not arrive or a deadline that is not met and it is that Saturday, January 21 Women’s Tigers will have their first game with a team from Europe, they are the members of the Bayern Munich who have made the effort to travel to Mexico to play a friendly match they called “Amazon Cup“.

As already said, this will be the first time that both teams will face each other in a match, but it will be the second experience for the Felinas playing with foreign teams since they have had friendlies with clubs from the United States for years, so now They wanted to reach the old continent and they brought the Bavarians.

It is not the first time that a team from the Liga MX Femenil has played a friendly match against a club from Germany, and in 2022 América Femenil made its international debut against Bayer Leverkusen. Now he is part of the Monterrey squad to shine and seek to make his history in these duels.

Where and at what time to see it

For this match the Women’s MX League Tigres Femenil has been granted the possibility of playing the match in the middle of the start of Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023, so earlier this Saturday, January 21, there will be a pink circuit match. The match of the “Amazonas” will take place from the University Stadium at 5:00 p.m. and it will be possible to

Enjoy through the VIX signal and on Tigres Femenil’s Facebook LIVE.

Venue: University Stadium

Time: 17:00 p.m.

Day: January 21

Where to see: VIX and Facebook LIVE of Tigres Femenil

Bayern Munich this Friday recognized the field of the Estadio Universitario in the first training session of the team in Mexico, an open door session was granted so that the fans could appreciate the work of the Germans. Tigres likewise worked hand in hand at their training center to get to their game in the best shape.