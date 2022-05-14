Players of UANL Tigers I had a bitter drink before playing the semi-final second leg of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil against Chivas, since their studs were stolen.

Sources inside the club confirmed that they stole the studs that the squad planned to use during the game against Rebaño before moving to the stadium for the start of the series to define the pass to the Clausura 2022 Final.

The players were forced to use other studs that were not the ones they had planned to play, but that did not stop them from winning with a convincing score of 2-0 against the Sacred Flock on the way

The event of the theft of the studs occurred at the Tigres concentration hotel in the transfer of the prop truck to the University Stadium. Not only were their studs stolen, but their shin guards and training clothes were stolen.

At the moment it was only the theft of sport equipment and no act was suffered to regret in this fact.

Tigres de la UANL is preparing for the semifinal round that will take place this Monday at the Akron Stadium of the city of Guadalajara.

The felines took a 2-0 lead in the semifinals and this makes them reach the Chivas stadium next week with greater ease and look for one more final in the history of the pink circuit.

The Monterrey team is the team that has the most finals and championships in its history in the Liga MX Femenil, they even come from playing the last final against Rayadas de Monterrey where they unfortunately lost it.