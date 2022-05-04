Nuevo León.- This Wednesday Women’s Tigers very early they announced the list of players summoned to visit the team of Atlas in the first leg of the Liga MX Femenil Quarterfinals that starts this Thursday for them. Through a publication on social networks, Roberto Medina made use of 19 players for the game against the red and black taking into account the casualties due to suspension.

Among the one whose absence stands out is the defender Bianca Sierra which was suspended by the Disciplinary Commission after the blow she gave her colleague, Katty Martínez, in the game between Tigres and América on the last day of the Women’s MX League, this action was considered as aggression since the ball was not played and in the area where the collision occurred. For this reason it is not part of the journey of the Amazons.

With regard to the rest of the squad, there is no major change, since the key players of the team are in good time and shape for this match. Tigres this Wednesday will make the trip to Guadalajara to prepare for their game this Thursday, being the first game of the Liguilla, at the moment there are no more casualties by any other means, either injury or technical decision.

Tigres had a somewhat complicated end to the season and it is that of the last 5 games they had in the season in 3 of them they drew a draw, the duels against Querétaro, Rayadas and América could not win and they only distributed ports, while against Pumas and Santos if they could add. With this, it was only enough to finish in 3rd place in the Liga MX Femenil with 39 points behind Rayadas and Chivas.

The regular season was not easy for the Amazons, although they did not lose if they gave up many points along the way. 6 games were tied, an unusual number for the Monterrey team, although their record was very balanced with 8 games at home, winning 5 and drawing 3, then for the visiting games they made 9 duels, winning 6 and drawing another 3, with 18 and 21 points respectively.

The advantage they have over Atlas is that on Matchday 4 they faced each other and the Monterrey team got up with a 5-1 victory without any problem, which they will now try to do by taking a significant advantage in the first leg to seal the game in the Volcano, that’s how they’re used to. The actions of the match will be this Thursday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m. through the TVC Deportes signal.