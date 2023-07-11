Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The victory in the Aztec stadium Friday was enough for the UANL Tigers win again the Champion of Champions of the Women’s MX League today.

milagros martineztaking command of the Amazoncelebrates the title of the season 2022-23the first officially Mexican women’s soccer in just two games led after leaving the Bravas FC Juarez, on the eve of the Opening 2023 of the circuit for ladies.

The campus of San nicolas de los heros intimidated at Eagles of Angel Villacampa in it academicbut it was not enough to score in the goal of Itzel Gonzalezit took a jewel from the ‘Wizard’ Jacqueline Ovalle to make the respectable explode in minute 24′.

Tigres defeated América in the round trip

‘Jackie’ Ovalle–gold medalist at the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023-, transformed the right meadow into a free way to head towards the area of ​​the America. Cleverly she bent the waist to kimnerly rodriguez to get an unstoppable left foot.

Tigres achieves the Champion of Champions 2022-23

Tigres UANL caressed the Champion of Champions from the first leg on Friday. The double of mia fishel sentenced the tie because the capitals did not find a way to compete against the top winners of the Women’s MX League in 180′.

The felines celebrate their second title for the best women’s team of the campaign, the first time it happened in the 2020-21 period, in which there was no need to play this reciprocal visit duel to achieve the two-time championship by defeating striped and Chivas in the finals of Guardians 2020 and Guard1anes Closing 2021.