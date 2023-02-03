Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Tigres UANL welcomed its new player, Noxolo Cesanethrough a press release, after thanking Uchenna Kanu his work as lead on becoming a new player Racing Louisville FC of the USA.

The North Squad vhe sold the Nigerian for 150 thousand dollars plus incentives, according to the journalist, Jeff Kassouf, of Equalizer Soccer, achieving a historic transaction in the Women’s MX League to him Women’s Football from abroad.

“Uche became a key player for the Amazon. Was the first soccer player african in reaching the Women’s MX League and the first international to score a treble. He was an essential part of the team that lifted its fifth trophy in five years,” the club said.

Despite her departure, the University will have a new attacking footballer of African origin. Noxolo Cesane22 years old, comes to reinforce UANL Tigers but she acts like midfielder and comes from Stade de Reims Women.

recently won the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 with the selection of your country. Her relevance made the ‘U’ of Nuevo León interested in her style of play to become another of her reinforcements for this Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil.

This same Thursday the Amazons announced to the US, Riley Parkerfootballer who arrives from the aforementioned Racing Louisville FC on loan. He will report to the Tigrillas to get a place until June of this year.

She is lead and will join his compatriot, mia fishel and the Mexicans: Stephany Major Y Maria Fernanda Elizondo. Riley Parker I graduated in International Business at the University of Alabama. She contributed 17 goals and was a semifinalist of the prestigious, Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy.