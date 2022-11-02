The League of Women’s MX League did not leave any surprises in the Opening 2022. ChivasRayadas, Tigres and América confirmed that they were the best and most consistent in the regular phase of the tournament and now they will star in two series that promise to be exciting due to the great rivalry between clubs.

The Royal Classic and the National Classic they are the crosses in the prelude to the final, and in the case of the first it will be only the second occasion that occurs in said instance. In other words, although the clash between Rayadas and tigers in Liguilla it is usual, there is only one precedent in the semifinal.

It was in the Guardians 2021, tournament in which the Amazonas were leaders of the classification and the royals were in fourth position, so the second leg was played at the University Stadium. This year, the series will close in the BBVA Stadiumsince Monterrey finished in second place and the university students in third.

In their previous meeting in the semifinals, the two royal teams tied at two goals in the first leg. While in the second leg, Tigres thrashed 4-1 to advance to the final, where they beat Chivas to win their fourth title. Hector Becerra Y Robert Medina they were the strategists of Rayadas and Amazonas, respectively.

Curiously, on that occasion, the other semifinal was also a classic but from Guadalajara, between Atlas and El Rebaño, who won 2-1 in the second leg at the Akron Stadium after drawing goalless in the first leg at Jalisco. Now those led by Juan Pablo Alfaro will face America in the National Classic.

As for the regal classicalthough it is the second time they have met in the semifinals, it will be the seventh overall in Liguilla and the other five were in finals, with 3 wins for the university students (two on penalties), and two for Rayadas, the most recent in the opening 2021Also in penalties.