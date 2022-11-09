Mexico City.- The first leg of the Grand finale between America and Tigres UANL will be in the Aztec stadium and for this first match, the team from the Capital hopes that its fans will weigh in on the Colossus of Santa Úrsula after launching a super promotion.

The tickets for the meeting do not exceed $100 and in any of its available sections there will be a 2×1 sale, as confirmed by the Eagles team in their social networks. “Everyone to the Azteca Stadium! 2×1 in all sections,” reads his publication.

Tickets to the game start at $20 to $60. Rows 400, 500 and 600 will be the lowest cost, each will be worth $20. Section 300 will cost $30, while zone 100 will cost $60. Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster site; the hobby that has subscription or membership will be able to enter for free.

It will be the second time in the Liga MX Femenil that Tigers UANL Y America They will dispute the title. The first occurred in the 2018 Opening Tournament. That time the Amazonas were in a better position than the Eagles to receive the game back in the University Stadiumfiefdom that the creams raised their first award.

By drawing in 180 minutes the cup was defined through penalties. America defeated the felines 3-1 to become champions. Four years later they will meet again in the final after eliminating Chivas from Guadalajara Y Monterey stripesrespectively.

America champion of the Apertura 2018

middle jam

The bird was the first to get a passport to the final after defeating the last champions of the women’s tournament, Chivas, 6-4. Meanwhile, Tigres beat Rayadas 4-3 to get second place towards the decisive duel of the Opening Tournament 2022.

We recommend you read

The first leg will be for this Friday, November 11 at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The return will be on the 14th of this month in ‘El Volcán’. Tigres seeks its fifth crown, America the second in Liga MX Femenil.