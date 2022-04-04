Mexico.- Week 14 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil has ended and there are already five teams qualified for the league: Rayadas de Monterrey, Tigres Femenil, Chivas Femenil, América Femenil and Tuzas del Pachuca Femenil, the last two qualified this day.

The albiazules (Rayadas) will sleep for one more week at the top of the standings by comfortably beating Tuzas del Pachuca 5-0. With 36 units they will be above Tigres Femenil who defeated Pumas Femenil 1-0. With 33 units they equal Chivas Femenil who beat Mazatlán Femenil.

América Femenil beat FC Juárez Femenil with a brace from Scarlett Camberos and they will continue in fourth place, now with 29 points. Pachuca Femenil will remain in fifth with 28 units. Atlas Femenil achieved victory over Toluca and clings to the sixth step with 20 achieved.

Xolas de Tijuana moved up to seventh place with 17 points after defeating Gallos Femenil. Pumas Femenil closes the area to play the final phase with 16 units. Cruz Azul Femenil loudly achieved its second victory in a row over León and will be ninth with 15 points.

Gallos Femenil lost just like Toluca Femenil, therefore they stop at tenth and eleventh with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Puebla Femenil tied with Santos Femenil 0-0, so it will be tied with León Femenil with 12 units, in the twelfth and thirteenth position.

Santos does not come out of his bad moment and at this time he will sleep in fourteenth place with 15 units, along with Atlético de San Luis Femenil -fifteenth- and Centellas del Necaxa -sixteenth-. Mazatlán Femenil will continue in seventeenth place -penultimate- with 10 units and FC Juárez Femenil sinks to the bottom with 7 figures; is about to be eliminated.

