Mexico City.- The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil ended and the clubs: striped, tigers, Chivas, Pachuca, FC Juarez, Atlas and Tijuana finished within the top eight of the general classification to obtain a passport to the league of this tournament.

Unlike the First divisionthe mx league for ladies it has the same format to start the Final phase from the stage of Quarter finalsthus UNAM Cougars, Toluca, Lion, Queretaro, saint Louis, Saints, Blue Cross, Puebla, ball lightning and Mazatlan FC They were eliminated from the previous phase.

At the end of the 17 days, the four round-trip duels for this week are official. Striped from Monterrey finished leader with 39 points, one more than his eternal rival, UANL Tigerswhich registered 38. Third is America with 37 and Chivas fourth with 37.

The four mentioned are going to close the return matches at home, meanwhile Pachuca gophers they finished fifth with 36, FC Juarez qualified for the first time in the finals and with 28 units is sixth in the table, a figure that has Atlas in seventh and Xolas of Tijuana he qualified agonizingly in eighth, with 26.

For this reason the duels of Quarter finals will be played as follows: striped (1) vs. (8) TijuanaTigers (2) vs. (7) Atlas, America (3) vs. (6) juarez and Chivas (4) vs. (5) Pachuca.

The days and times for the round trip games will be announced in the following hours through the website of the Women’s MX League. UANL Tigers He is the current champion of the pink circuit and the one who has lifted the cup the most times (5).