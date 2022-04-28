Mexico.- The wait is over, the last day of the Women’s MX League is yet to come, it will be this Friday, March 29, when the ball begins to roll in the fields of Mexico with the end of the regular phase of the Closure 2022 and where many things will be officially defined, from the places that each team will occupy in the tournament and the 8 guests for the Liguilla of which only 2 tickets remain.

The Women’s MX League has scheduled matches from this Friday, Saturday, Sunday and will close as tradition marks on Monday with most matches to delight with the great carousel of matches that are to be broadcast. The actions will start this April 29 with Atlético de San Luis receiving Querétaro, here both have the possibility of fighting for a ticket to league and so they will look for it.

For Saturday there is at least one team that will also be looking for their last chance and thus repeat in the final phase of the Liga MX Femenil and it is Cruz Azul but they will have to beat Puebla. On Sunday there is only one game and it is possibly one of the stellar ones where Tigres will have the visit of America to the Volcano, a duel that has with it many special things, putting on the game of the undefeated Amazonas and the return of Katty Martinez to Nuevo León after his departure to Las Águilas.

For Monday, things get serious with 5 games where the ones that draw the most attention is the clash between Toluca and Pumas, two other teams that are looking for their place in the Liguilla and that both need victory to ensure it since they place in place 7 and 8 being the last places in dispute at the moment. And another of the striking parties is the Chivas vs Rayadas, this match is expected to be spectacular knowing the squads of both squads.

