Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- In a match where there were two Spanish strategists on the benches, America club and FC Juarez they gave us a great game in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium this Sunday. A tie to three goals finalized the best match of this day 12 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil.

The Eagles first damaged the gate of Stefany Jimenez with the hammering of Natalia Mauleon at 8′. The both of the mexican meant nothing to the bravas who responded ten minutes later with the goal of Miah Zuazuapenalty, to later reverse the score.

Jasmine Casarez took advantage of the gift of goalkeeper, Itzel Velascoto push the 2-1, in 21′, and on 24′ a drifting ball ended up at the bottom of the net after the point-blank front of the south african, Jermaine Seoposenwe.

It seemed that Club América was dying from the three blows from the squad milagros martinezhowever Mary Mauleon sent a clear message after discounting at 39′ with a brutal play, to later find the tie, on 64′, by the scorer, Kiana Palaciosin corner charge.

The feathered ones healed their wounds to box in the team of the feathered ones. bravas who fought back with everything they have in the last twenty minutes to avoid defeat at home. The play that caught the most attention was an alleged hand that prevented the ball from entering Jiménez’s gate.

Although the players of the America club they claim the whistling, Diana Stephania Perez, signaled foul on offense. In addition, a header from Katty Martínez and a wild beast in the six-yard zone that hit the left upright were other occasions on goal that the capitalists did not achieve.

Distributing points on the border allows FC Juarez and America club stay in qualifying zone. The Eagles are third with 27 points, while the Bravas are in sixth place, with 21 points. For the date 14 there will be Capital Classic.

America club will visit UNAM Cougars in it college olympianwhile FC Juarez will visit the Santos Model Territory (TSM) of Saints Lagoon.