Mexico City.- Club América Femenil exhibited to Jose Andres Martinez Hernandez in a press report for harassing another of his soccer players after the case of Scarlett Camberosa player who decided to leave the club due to the little response from the capital authorities

In the document that Eagles presented yesterday (Thursday) revealed the name of this subject for being the perpetrator of one of its current members. For his safety, they made the decision not to spread his name and his call was quickly answered because in the last few hours it has been revealed that Jose Andres Martinez Hernandez is already detained.

Facing the Champion of Champions versus UANL Tigers in it Aztec stadium, Alfredo Tamé, TUDN Narratorreported that he stopped at stalker of the female players of the America club After the announcement of the General Attorney of Justice of Mexico City (FGJCDMX).

They arrested the alleged attacker of América players

Twitter Omar Garcia Harfuch

“Regarding the complaints by sexual harassmentto the detriment of players of the America clubthe Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) informs that it is carrying out the necessary actions to grant the victims the protection measures that are required, as well as speed up the integration of the corresponding investigation folders,” they stated.

Jose Andres “N” was taken to the Attorney General after being arrested at the Coyoacan mayor’s office in Mexico City, so he made it known Omar Garcia Harfuch, Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City in your account Twitter.