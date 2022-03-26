TO Blue Cross It is his turn to inaugurate Day 13 of the Closing 2022 of the Women’s MX Leaguethis Saturday when I receive the Atlas in the Noria facilities. The cement companies are in need of a victory, otherwise they will stagnate in the lower part of the classification and the objective of reaching the Liguilla would be more and more distant.

The technician carlos robert perez announced the list of summoned for this commitment and highlights the absence of Anna Paola Lopez. The midfielder arrived this semester as a reinforcement from Pachuca and missed several games after Day 7 against Pumas.

Ana Paola reappeared on the last date before Pachuca, where he played 19 minutes, but was again left out of the squad for the match against Atlas. On the other hand Brianda Escobedo He arrived as a reinforcement in the 2021 Opening, but this semester he has not added minutes and once again he was left out of the squad.

Goalkeepers: Itzayana González and Karla Morales.

defenses: Edith Carmona, Gabriela Álvarez, Ana Gabriela Lozada, Daniela Monroy, Eleisa Santos, Claudia Cid.

Midfielders: Itzel Cruz, Tania Morales, Dalia Molina, Natalia Enciso, Nancy Zaragoza, Gabriela Huera, Diana García, Karime Abud, Daniela Auza.

front: Magaly Cortés, Michelle Montero, Ana Becerra, Renata Huerta.

The match between Cruz Azul and Atlas It is scheduled at 12:00 noon in central Mexico, 11:00 in Sinaloa. The Machine arrives with a streak of 7 games without a win and three consecutive losses, so they urgently need to achieve a victory to get closer to the Liguilla positions.

While the red and black have not won a single game as a visitor and they need the three points to not drop positions. Although even with a defeat, at least for this day they would not leave the first 8 places in the classification.