Mexico City.- The Pumas strategist, Jhonathan Lazcano, is involved in a controversial issue when he was accused of pushing the player, Natalia Macías, after returning to the substitute bench during the match against Cruz Azul in the framework of the day 5 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil.

Through a video you can see how the coach approaches the Mexican, to whom he says a few words and immediately throws her from behind, an action that on social networks they denounced as aggression. For now, the Capital squad has not expressed itself in this regard after this situation that did not go unnoticed on the internet, especially since Mexican soccer seeks to eradicate violence and other cases that the players suffer on and off the field.

In the same filming it can be seen that Natalia Macías is upset because Jhonathan Lazcano decided to withdraw from the field of play. Faced with that decision, she refused to shake the coach’s hand, but it was not necessary to react in that way either, and even less behind her back.

It is expected that the official note from Pumas will have to refer to this situation on Court 1 of the La Noria facilities. For now, this Tuesday, the only thing they have presented on their social pages is the poster for their next game against Tijuana at the Olímpico Universitario.

The Universitarias tied at the last minute with a great goal from Chandra Eigenberg, a player who made her debut in Liga MX Femenil and became the heroine of the Auriazules in the Mexican Capital. Pumas is twelfth place with four digits.