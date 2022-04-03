This Sunday the Chivas from Guadalajara visit the Cañoneras de Mazatlán FC in a duel on matchday 14 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League in search of staying in the top positions of the general table, already with the ticket to the league in his pocket.

This Saturday the set of Chivas He closed his preparation at his facilities in the morning with a training session, closing with tactical work and then embarking on the trip to the Pearl of the Pacific to face Mazatlan FC in a duel between two squads that march in very different places in the general table.

The Chivas from Guadalajara announced the players summoned for the match of day 14 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, in which they have announced an unexpected withdrawal due to injury for their match against the Cañoneras de Mazatlán FC.

The Guadalajara will visit the Pearl of the Pacific with the absence of one of its main triggers in attack, since Gabriela Valenzuela suffered a muscle injury that left her out of Juan Pablo Alfaro’s squad list. In addition, Atzimba Casas continues his recovery process and will not be eligible for the duel against the Cañoneras.

Below we present the players summoned by Chivas for the away match against Mazatlán FC on matchday 14 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

Goalkeepers: Blanca Félix, Celeste Espino.

Defenses: Jaqueline Rodríguez, Damaris Godinez, Araceli Torres, Michelle González, Kimberly Guzmán.

Media: Susan Bejarano, Miriam Castillo, Carolina Jaramillo, Paloma Magallanes, Victoria Acevedo, Casandra Montero.

Forwards: Alicia Cervantes, Anette Vázquez, Rubí Soto, Luisa De Alba, Joseline Montoya.