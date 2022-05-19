For the second time in its history, the Pachuca will play a final Women’s MX League. The team from Hidalgo was the first champion of women’s soccer in Mexico, in the cup tournament in 2017, but the league title is still a pending issue in Bella Airosa.

However, although the club has never been crowned in the Liga MX Femenil, several of its players already know what it means to be champion in Mexico. One of the most prominent is Norma Palafoxwho curiously celebrated her only title, until now, against Pachuca, when she faced him as a player of Chivas at the 2017 Opening.

In fact, in that final, the striker scored the last of the goals in the Flock’s 3-0 win 5 years ago. In addition to Palafox, there are the cases of Stephanie FuentesDiana Fierro and Lucero Cuevas, the three champions with America at the 2018 Opening.

However, in that tournament the only one that had activity in the final against tigers It was Lucero, since Estefanía did not add minutes in the Liguilla and Diana barely played a minute against Toluca in the quarterfinals. Precisely with the Amazonas other players who are currently with Pachuca were champions.

Selene Cortes He was in all the finals that Tigres played, except for the last Apertura 2021 when he arrived with Tuzas, for which he celebrated the 4 league titles. Although in Guardianes 2021, the defense only played 20 minutes in the quarterfinals against América and had no activity in the final.

We recommend you read

While Natalia Gomez Junco He was in the finals of the Apertura 2019, Guardianes 2020 and Guardianes 2021. Although he was active in those three Liguillas, he was with the UANL so he already has 2 Liga MX Femenil titles and now he will seek the third with Pachuca.