For the Chivas midfielder Guadalajara, Caroline Jaramillothe Rholy ebony he is a serious candidate for the tournament title Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX Leaguesince it is next to tigers of the UANL the only two undefeated teams. She has three goals in her private account and her performance has given her the opportunity to be summoned by Monica Vergara to Mexican team.

By placing third in the general table with 33 points, the product of 10 wins and three draws, the chiverio equal in units with the Amazonsecond with a difference of 29 goals, so in case of defeating the brave of FC Juárez in the pending duel of the Matchday 10 at Akron Stadiumthey might even nip at the heels of scratched of Monterrey, leaders with 36 points.

“We have been doing things very well. There is talk of breaking the record, but the main objective is to win the championship with Chivas. We’re doing very well, I think we can improve a lot of things and I’m happy with the work we’ve been doing,” the 28-year-old midfielder from Tijuana said in statements collected by Marca Claro.

“We wanted to go to league and it’s already been achieved, we want to be among the best four, and here we go. As the Liguilla games go by, things are going to happen, I trust the team and when things are done well, you can trust any teammate. We want that championship, many of us yearn for it and hopefully this tournament will be possible, “he said.

