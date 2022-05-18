Chivas Y Pachuca put an end to the hegemony of Tigres and Rayadas de Monterrey in the Liga MX Femenil by eliminating them respectively in the semifinals. Now, Flock and Tuzas will meet again in a final, as they did in the first official tournament of the women’s circuit in the Apertura 2017.

In this context, the strategists on the bench of both clubs will be debutants in this instance. So much John Paul Alfaro with Chivas as Juan Carlos Cacho in Pachuca they are directing for the first time in a Liguilla, although the circumstances are different for each one.

In the case of ‘Pato’, it arrived in the Closure 2022 to occupy the rojiblanco bench after the departure of Édgar Mejía. Although it is the first time that she directed in the Liga MX Femenil, she already knew the group well because since Guardianes 2020 she was a technical assistant. So he is not a complete inexperienced in Liguilla either.

While in the case of Cacho, it came in an emergent way after the departure of Octavio Valdez. Of the 3 matches he led in the regular phase he did not win any, with 2 draws and one loss; but in Liguilla he recovered his spirits from the group and only suffered one defeat, in the second leg against Rayadas, which was not enough to leave them out of the final.

Before Pachuca, the former Tuzos striker directed Puebla in the Liga MX Femenil in the two tournaments of 2021, but the results were not as expected and he left the club. Her only experience in the final phase is as a technical assistant for the Puebla U17 team at the guardians 2020.

So the circumstances are different for both debutant technicians. However, something that the two have in common is their passion for the colors of the team they lead, since Alfaro was a Chivas youth squad and Cacho won everything as a Pachuca player. So now they will seek to give another joy to the club of their loves but in the Women’s MX League.