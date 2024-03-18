Guadalajara, Jalisco.- They could! After the men's National Classic, it was the turn to see the Chivas and Club América soccer players play for the three points at the Akron stadium in Zapopan today.

The duel for matchday eleven of the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX Femenil did not register a good entry compared to other occasions where the Pearl of the Pacific experiences a party because it is a weekend of a lot of rivalry in both categories.

Even the emotions on the court took a while to arrive. Chivas recorded its first approaches towards Itzel Velasco's goal with shots from Daniela Delgado and Dana Sandoval.

Club América wanted to warn that it was in the game but the red and white defense had the trident of Sarah Luebbert, Kiana Palacios and Katty Martínez well measured to cover Blanca Félix's goal in a good way.

The American forward came close to celebrating in the National Classic with a shot from no angle that hit the crossbar and then the post. Chivas was saved in a miraculous way.

However, in the second period, controversy came with a dubious penalty in favor of the Águilas. The referee, Katia Itzel García, pointed out the fateful spot when she saw a foul that turned out to be doubtful on Sarah Luebbert.

The power collector, Andrea Pereira (55') He tricked Blanca Félix to score the first of the game in favor of Club América. The red and white team did not falter and with a fantastic turn they took the three points at home.

Chivas prevailed after Kiana Palacios was sent off (61') to reverse the score with Carolina Jaramillo's penalty (69') and Adriana Iturbide's fortuitous shot with her back to Itzel Velasco's frame. 2-1 official.

Guadalajara turned the National Classic red and white this Sunday. Their victory promotes them to second place with 24 points. Club América will be in the fourth step with 22 units.

