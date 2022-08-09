A week of our Mexican women’s professional soccer has concluded, six dates have already passed of this Apertura 2022 tournament that is going very fast and where we also live from great encounters that made us vibrate. For now, here is the best that was experienced on matchday 6 in the Liga MX Femenil.
Without any kind of problem, Tigres Femenil went to PueblaResu at the University Stadium with Stephany Mayor being the absolute figure of the match scoring a hat-trick and three of the four goals that the felines scored in the match, the other being courtesy of Mia Fishel. On behalf of Puebla, Bianca Mora discounted.
There is no one to stop the rojiblancas in this Apertura 2022 and they add yet another victory, this time against the Toluca team that had also been doing things well, but it was not enough to overcome the Sacred Flock that took the lead with a Carolina Jaramillo’s goal from eleven paces and extended the lead to two with Adriana Iturbide’s second goal as a rojiblanca.
A total party in Aguascalientes for the Rayadas de Monterrey who thrashed Necaxa at home with a double by Christina Burkenroad who positions herself as the leader in individual scoring. In addition, the jewel Aylin Aviléz also scored and for her part, Rebeca Bernal was also present on the scoreboard again.
It was a bad day for Villacampa’s azulcrema team, because after winning two goals against León against the León team courtesy of Alison González and Aurelie Kaci, they let go of the advantage in an incredible way, because Liliana Sánchez practically discounted after falling the second for América and in the final stretch of the match, Daniela Calderón made it 2-2 from the penalty mark while, on behalf of América, Katty Martínez again missed a maximum penalty, extending the streak of missed penalties to 5 for the 9 Americanist .
Queretaro 2-2 Mazatlan
Tigers 4-1 Puebla
Blue Cross 0-1 Saints
Pumas 3-0 Atletico San Luis
Chivas 2-0 Toluca
Necaxa 0-4 Striped
Leon 2-2 America
Juarez 0-2 Atlas
Pachuca 3-3 Tijuana
