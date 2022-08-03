A week of our Mexican women’s professional soccer ended where we lived from an exciting double day, because in a couple of days, we enjoyed date four and date five where we also lived from great encounters that made us vibrate. For now, here is the best that was experienced this week 5 in the Liga MX Femenil.
Great game that was experienced at the Jalisco Stadium in the match between Atlas and Toluca. We had a lot of emotions, a lot of quality and a lot of goals in a game that ended 2-2, with both teams sharing a point that is much better for Toluca than for Atlas, which until now, after 5 games, is not among the top eight.
The goals of the day were by Diana Guatemala and Noemí Granados by the scarlet team and by the locals, Sabrina Munguia and Fabiola Ibarrra were the scorers.
Guadalajara continues and continues to win and adds three more points this day in which it was the revenge of the Grand Final of the last tournament, as Chivas and Tuzas faced each other again and once again the Flock took the result with a solitary goal by Damaris Godínez, which was more than enough for Chivas to close this double day with six out of six possible points, undefeated and as leader of the general table.
Ángel Villacampa’s América suffered a home loss against the Tigres Femenil team, which is on a roll after adding its first victories of the tournament. Unfortunately for the locals, a serious mistake by Janelly Farías ends up being capitalized on by Mia Fishel, the 10 of Tigres and that would be the difference in a game that ended with a final score of 1-0.
St. Louis 2-1 Cruz Azul
Queretaro 1-2 Tijuana
Atlas 2-2 Toluca
Necaxa 2-2 Pumas
Pachuca 0-1 Guadalajara
America 0-1 Tigers
Saints 1-2 Leon
Rayadas 1-1 Juarez
Mazatlan 1-0 Puebla
