Last weekend the 14th day of Closure 2022 in the U17 category of the Women’s MX League and the classified teams begin to be defined. In the youth tournament, the clubs are divided into groups and the top 4 in each sector will advance to the Fiesta Grande.

In that context, America He has completely dominated the tournament and is the leader of Group 1 with 39 units, so it is mathematically impossible for them to catch up. Women’s Roosters, who are in fifth place, the most they can aspire to is 32 points, if they win all their remaining games and the extra points, so the Eagles can no longer be in the top 4.

Besides, Toluca is in second place in the table with 32 points and is also close to securing the classification. The Mexiquenses still do not have it mathematically assured, but they do virtually, because although Querétaro and Blue Cross they could reach him in units, the goal difference is much higher for the Red Diablas.

By last, Pachuca in third position he has 29 points and a difference of 7 goals, so it also looks difficult for him to be left out. While the fourth place will continue to be disputed in the following days between CougarsGallos Femenil, Cruz Azul and Puebla, and even Necaxa and Juárez have possibilities, although it looks more complicated because they need to win and that the combination of results favors them.

While in the Group 2 the situation is tighter, with only one point difference between the first and second place, this one with the third and this one with the fourth. In addition, the fifth place is two units from the fourth, while there is not much difference between the fourth position and the last one, since there are only 7 points with still 4 games in dispute for some teams.

for now, Atlas is the leader with 28 points, followed by Santos, León and goatyes; while Tigres and Tijuana are on the lookout for the Flock in fifth and sixth position. Rayadas, Mazatlán and Atlético San Luis do not exceed 20 units but they still hope to get into the top 4 of their group and reach the Liguilla.