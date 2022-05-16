This Monday the UANL Tigers visit Chivas in the second leg of the semifinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX Leaguemeeting where those from the north arrive with an advantage on the global scoreboard.

In the first leg that was played last Friday at the University Stadium, the tigers They obtained an important 2-0 victory against Chivas that puts them close to a new final in the Liga MX Femenil. The annotations of the felines were the work of Mia Fishel and Uchenna Kanu.

The Chivas They arrive at this Monday’s duel with the obligation to at least win with a two-goal advantage, which could leave the overall score equal, which would give them the pass to the next round, due to a better position in the overall table.

Summoned by Tigres for the second leg of the semifinals against Chivas/@TigresFemenil

The team led by Roberto Medina will not be able to count on Lizbeth Ovalle for the second leg of the semifinals in the Women’s MX Leaguebecause she was diagnosed with grade one right calf muscle edema, so her recovery was subject to evolution.

Below we present the players summoned by Roberto Medina for the game of tigers against Chivas in the second leg of the semifinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

Goalkeepers: Cecilia Santiago, Ofelia Solis.

Defenses: Bianca Sierra, Greta Espinoza, Jana Gutiérrez, Azucena Martínez.

Media: Nancy Antonio, Liliana Mercado, Lydia Rangel, Cristiana Ferral, Natalia Villarreal, Belén Cruz.

Forwards: María Elizondo, Stephany Mayor, Mia Fishel, Blanca Solís, Uchenna Kanu.