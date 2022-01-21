Mexico.- This Friday the Queretaro Women’s Club made official the departure of Sophia Alvarez who will embark on a new history in European football, this being one of his greatest dreams. The social networks of the Gallos team were activated with the “bombshell” of Clausura 2022 but not to receive, but to fire a new player from the Women’s MX LeagueHe who arrives in the old continent.

“You wanted it, you worked for it and you got it. It’s time to fulfill one more dream and show what the queretanas are made of. Break it in the old continent, Querétaro will always be your home!”, were the words that the Gallos team Femenil dedicated to his player who from this moment will no longer play in Mexican women’s soccer.

Unofficially, the fate of Sofia Álvarez would be the Women’s Valencia of the Spanish League. At the moment the social networks of the Spanish team have not mentioned anything about the arrival of the Mexican but it is possible that in the following hours the official announcement will be made to welcome a player who began her journey in Mexico with only one thing in the head and was to get to play in Europe.

Álvarez made her career in the Liga MX Femenil only with Gallos Femenil, registered since the Apertura 2018, playing a Clausura 2022 match. The perseverance of Sofia Álvarez led her to be the undisputed starter of the Queretaro team for the last 4 years with almost 8 thousand minutes on the field defending the colors of Querétaro. Those who have also joined are Liga MX Femenil who through a post congratulated her on her great achievement, “What a pride, Sofia Álvarez. We are very happy to see you achieve all your dreams. We wish you every success in this new adventure for the Old Continent”, it reads.

Sofia Álvarez leaves Gallos Femenil to go to Europe | Photo: Capture

When it becomes official, Sofia Álvarez will join Kenti Robles in the Spanish Women’s League, who currently defends the colors of Real Madrid, but will join the Mexican players who have stepped on the fields in Spain, such as Charlyn Corral with Levante and Atlético from Madrid, Kiana Palacios who did it for Real Sociedad or the most recent one that was Rubí Soto with Villarreal, this being one of the most recent exports of the Liga MX Femenil to European soccer together with those of Cecilia Santiago with PSV but that now he is with Tigres and Estefanía Fuentes who left America to reach Sassuolo in Italy.