Ankara, Turkey.- Sofia Alvarez is located in the country of Turkeywhere an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 was experienced in the early morning of this Monday, February 6, 2023.

the soccer player mexicanremembered for wearing the colors of the Club Queretaroin the Liga MX Femenil, is in the Middle Eastern country by becoming the first Aztec in the military in the women’s soccer of that nation, with the club Besiktas JK.

Fans worried about Sofia’s life after the updates by the emergency servicewhere they assure that more than 3,800 people have lost their lives and approximately 2,400 citizens are injured.

To reassure his people Sofia Alvarez used your account instagram to ensure that “Everything is fine here, thanks for worrying”. After his time in Mexico with Club Queretarothe player emigrated to soccer of Spain to become a reinforcement Valencia CF.

Sofía Álvarez during her visit to Querétaro

instagram sofialtos

A week ago he left the club to sign with the besiktas JK, squad that welcomed him on January 26 through an institutional video. Due to the consequences of the earthquake that struck the country of Turkey, the team joined to support the victims. .