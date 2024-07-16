Mexico City.- Club America Women confirmed today his luxury signing for the tournament Opening 2024 of the Mexican Women’s League.

Through an institutional video, the feathered They welcomed him back to the Mexican player and national selection Scarlett Camberos.

“Welcome Home Scarlett Camberos“, wrote the team led by Angel Villacampawho in the video describes the soccer player what is missing in your scheme to strengthen your team.

Scarlett Camberos meets the characteristics requested by the coachso it is ready to use “10”—the most prestigious number in world football—, in her second cycle with Club América Femenil.

Scarlett Camberos will wear the “10” after graduating from Club América

Remember that Scarlett it came out of Coapa to be victim of digital harassmentHe returned with his family to USA to continue your football career with the Angel City FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Camberos He participated for a season with the American team before returning to the Liga MX Femenil this season with the Club America Women.

The 23-year-old forwardIn his first stage as an Americanist, he participated in 41 games, in which he accumulated 3,110 minutes on the field to score 18 goals.

Scarlett Camberos ready to play again with Club América

In two days held in the Opening 2024, Club America Women is in sixth place with three points. It will visit Tigres UANL next Wednesday, July 17th at the University ‘Volcano’.

