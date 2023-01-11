Mexico.- This Wednesday, January 11, in a session of the Senate of the Republic recognition was held for the soccer team Chivas Women, as part of his sporting contribution, especially to the visualization of women in it. The Sports Director, Nelly Simón and some players were present at that moment to thank their

distinctive.

The person in charge of commanding the recognition was Senator Ricardo Monreal, who supported from the beginning that this event be held for the Guadalajara team. Among the guests were the soccer players Alice Cervantes, Carolina Jaramillo, Blanca Felix and Casandra Montero. As well as personalities with respect to management such as Nelly SimonKenya Vergara from Grupo Omnilife-Chivas and the same coach from Rebaño John Paul Alfaro.

Others present in were the PRD senator, Miguel Angel Mancera. One of the words issued by the players was in charge of Carolina Jaramillo, who thanked everyone for the recognition, especially those who support the development of girls and women

in Mexican sports.

“We are grateful because it is a very big door that opens. As women, many doors are closed to us and that they open means a lot. We appreciate this invitation and that the girls see that there is a way for the new generations that are coming,” said the player. of the Flock.

Nelly Simón, in charge of the Chivas Femenil project and a great participant in the improvements of the Liga MX Femenil also left her words, thanking them for the recognition. “Thanks to the Senate of the Republic for this recognition. After 20 years in the media, I had the honor of receiving the invitation to assume the position as the first sports director of a soccer club in Mexico,” she added.

The event focused on everything that El Rebaño has contributed, from basic forces, being the first team to do so in the Women’s MX League, giving Mexican players the opportunity to show themselves and being a clear trainer of soccer players. As well as the achievements that have been achieved in the 5 years since the club was created.

The showcases of the rojiblanco team boast two Liga MX Femenil titles, a Champion of Champions and some scoring titles courtesy of Alicia Cervantes, which speaks of the good work of the team in all aspects.