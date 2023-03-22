Hidalgo, Pachuca.- Not a day has passed since the Liga MX Femenil regretted the departure of Scarlett Camberos from Club América for being a victim of harassment and digital violence. Tonight, Selene Cortés, a Tuzas del Pachuca soccer player, used her social networks to denounce a person for the same issue.

The user, @ angelpuenteee01_ , has commented on several of her stories with inappropriate language that Selene did not wait a minute to reveal each of the captures through her Twitter account, regretting this type of behavior that other soccer players have suffered.

“Things that for some people are “normal” because we are public figures. They are not normal, let’s not wait for this to become “normal” or let’s wait for something to happen to dare to act,” denounced the Mexican.

Likewise, on her Instagram account, she shared a story where she adds the same screenshots and regrets that the authorities do not do something about it when a woman shows the different comments of harassment that people like this individual suffer daily.

“How sad that justice in this country is so mediocre, where anyone has the right to harass you, to persecute you. Where they have to wait for something to happen to be able to act. My full support for all the players who live in fear that to the sport that we love and dedicate ourselves one day does not support us”, he added.

Renata Masciarelli, goalkeeper and partner of Selene Cortés, has also gone through something similar to what the defender denounced tonight, for which she demanded that the safety of women in Mexico must be a priority to avoid a tragedy.

“The safety of the players must always be a priority, in a country where violence against women is prevalent, the institutions have to work on a protocol to guarantee the well-being of women in the League. It seems that we are waiting for something horrible to happen. lament.

“A ‘he’s crazy, don’t pay attention to him’ or ‘just don’t go alone’ is not enough when several of us have received violent messages with threats of even waking up in plastic bags and the harassers have not been found,” he added in another ‘Tweet’.

We recommend you read

Greta Espinoza, Deneva Cagigas, Norma Palafox, Sabrina Enciso and Nailea Vidrio are other players who have received explicit messages from various internet users.