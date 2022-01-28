The Monterey stripes asserted their status as defending champions by thrashing by four goals to nil to its similar from Mazatlan on the field of the “Gigante de Acero” in a second half with arrivals in the area and goals.

Eva Espejo’s pupils took control of the match from the first minutes and looked for the “Cañoneras” goal to open the scoring, but it was not until the last minute of the first half that the first goal of the match fell.

In the last minute of regulation time, Desiree Monsivais he defined with a shot close to the post that he executed after winning the position of the defense in a bounced ball that generated the first goal.

With the score in favor, the Rayadas exerted pressure from the first minutes of the second half and had a couple of dangerous approaches at the feet of Monsiváis, Nicole Pérez and Aylin Aviléz.

The lack of forcefulness did not play against the locals, who concentrated their level of effectiveness in a couple of minutes to define the game. At 63′, Aylin Avilez took advantage of a rebound from the rival goalkeeper and pushed the ball to score the second goal of the game. A minute later, Diana García took advantage of another rebound to shoot at goal and put the Rayadas third.

The final goal was also scored by Diana Garcia by hitting the first-intention ball coming from a delayed diagonal, with which he signed his double in a match where the locals attacked until the end.

With this result the Rayadas de Monterrey maintain a perfect pace in the Liga MX Femenil with three wins in three games, nine goals for and zero against. In addition, they take the general leadership of Clausura 2022 with a pending match and waiting for the rest of the markers of day 4.