Mexico City.- The Club America Women’s Eagles prepares another bombshell for this campaign Opening 2024 of the Mexican Women’s League.

The institution Azulcrema would organize a memorable welcome back to one of its main figures in the offense, we are talking about the Mexican soccer player Scarlett Camberoswho left the club due to suffering cyberbullying.

Given the lack of support from the capital authorities, Scarlett Camberos decided to leave the America club to take refuge in USAwhere he continued his professional football career in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The national selection was presented by Angel City FCbut it seems that his stay at the American club will come to an end after one season.

Scarlett Camberos would return to Club América

According to reporter Jesus Romero, Scarlett Camberos reached an agreement with the board of directors of Club América to come to Mexico to compete in the championship Liga MX Femenil 2024 Opening as his new luxury signing.

Scarlett Camberos participated in three competitions with the feathered. He said goodbye in mid-2023 for violence and digital harassmentDuring his time as an American player, he played 41 matches, accumulated 3,110 minutes on the field and scored 18 goals.

The last time we saw the 23-year-old player appear on the pitch at Aztec stadium It was on November 24, 2023, in the end of first leg America-Tigres of the tournament of Opening.

Scarlett Camberos celebrates a goal against Chivas

Scarlett Camberos It would be the third signing of the Club America Womenafter the signings of the Spanish goalkeeper Sandra Cloths and the midfielder Mexican Jana Gutierrezwho, in the same way, returned to the team that saw her debut in the pink category.

