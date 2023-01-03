Santos Laguna carried out an extensive six-week pre-season that included a preparation tour in USA. The female warriors faced five preparation matches, against Mazatlan FC, Chivas, striped Y RGV Team on a couple of occasions.

The Verdiblanco team will debut next Monday against St. Louis Athletic in it crown stadium. With the start of a new adventure at the door, the female warriors continue to work hard at the facilities Santos Model Territorybeing its objective to reach a new league for the albiverde institution.

Throughout the week, the Santista squad will carry out different gym sessions and training on the pitch, to refine details with a view to the start of the Closing tournament 2023 of the Women’s MX League.

We recommend you read

will be next monday january 9 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) when the lagoons debut in this contest, measuring themselves against their similar St. Louis Athletic on the court ofthe Crown Stadium.