Torreon, Coahuila.- Santos Women and Puebla Women They played a good game on the field of the Santos Modelo Territory, however, the luxury guest was absent in the contest corresponding to week 14 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil.

The Warriors led by Jorge Alberto Campos were closer to the goal guarded by Brissa Rangel, who came off the bench in the second half to concede the dream debut of the 19-year-old goalkeeper. Evelyn Torres.

The opportunities continued on the part of the locals but not with the danger that they would have wanted to wet Evelyn’s cabin, however the sweet potato growers began to dare to attack the door of Paola Calderon who did an excellent job in zeroing out his portal.

Read more: TUDN will no longer transmit the pink circuit on the following date

Santos Femenil’s defense began to suffer due to the dangerous attacks generated by the squad led by Pablo Luna, however the Comarca Lagunera keeper resisted on the line to intervene up to six times in tonight’s match and thus become the party figure.

On the other hand, the possible action to break the zero by the albiverdes was after a sober shot from alexia villanueva that Evelyn Torres managed to swipe towards a corner kick. The rest was a mere formality and each block divided points in the Comarca Lagunera.

Santos Femenil added a digit to sleep with 11 points in the fourteenth position of the table, while Puebla rose to 12th place after the defeat of León Femenil against Cruz Azul Femenil (2-3). Although the day 14 of the C2022 of the Women’s MX League is starting will be on that rung with 12 units.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Cruz Azul beat León agonizingly

For the following week there will be no activity due to the participation of the Mexican Women’s National Team in the Concacaf Qualifier. Both Puebla Femenil and Santos Femenil will return to activity until Monday, April 11, the day they will meet their pending duel on matchday 9. The strip will visit Atlético de San Luis Femenil and the Guerreras will receive América Femenil.