San Luis Potosí.- Atlético de San Luis and Toluca FC tied at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, 1-1, in a match in which the Diablas had the victory but the goalkeeper, Luz Prieto, slapped down where it hurts at the end to keep the match within the framework of day nine of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil.

The mattresses warned the goalkeeper, Kayla Thompson, from outside the area but none of her attempts made the goalkeeper uneasy. The Mexicans also tested on the outskirts of the area but the San Luis defense was unbeatable.

However, on a ball that San Luis tried to clear from their zone, Brenda Da Graca hung the cross that Destinney Duron measured to lodge in the goal of Luz Prieto with a header on the edge of the small area on 32′.

Atlético de San Luis was surprised to receive the goal from Toluca FC that in the second half came out with a recharged chip to equalize the score in a ball that Beatriz Parra filtered for Daniela Carrandi, who made an effort to outwit Kayla Thompson and with rancor conceded the ball at 48′.

In the last seconds Diablas was close to winning but Luz Prieto reached out to scratch the ball and prevent his frame from falling for the second time in the match. The tie is of little use to both teams as they find themselves outside the top eight.

We recommend you read

Atlético de San Luis is in ninth position with 11 points, while Toluca FC cannot get out of the bottom and with six points will sleep in fifteenth place. On the date 10 rojiblancas visit Bravas FC Juárez and Diablas visit Santos Laguna.