This Saturday, February 4, the confrontation between the Atlas and Tigres de la UANL at the CECAF URREA facilities, a match where the Rojinegras managed to add the 4 points to disputed on matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil Under 18 category.

The team of tigers they took the lead on the scoreboard with a dressing room goal, but those led by Karla Maya did not give up and continued to fight incessantly to equalize the score.

During the complementary part, the pressure and claw of Atlas they were reflected with the annotations of Karla López at minute 70 and the goal of Ana Lorena Torres at 91′, for the great Rojinegra comeback in Perla Tapatía.

Atlas players celebrating a goal in the U18 Women’s MX League/@AtlasFCFemenil

He Atlas got the extra point Women’s Under 18 MX League winning the penalty shootout, to reach 11 points in the tournament and place themselves in the first places of their group, with one less game played than the other teams.

The next duel of the red and black It will be on Saturday, February 11 at 3:45 p.m. against León Femenil at the La Esmeralda facilities, in what will be Day 6 of the Clausura 2023 of the Women’s MX League Under 18, where they will seek to continue demonstrating the essence of Atlas and win.