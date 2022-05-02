The technical director of Tigres de la UANL, Robert MedinaI am very satisfied with the closing of his team after drawing 1-1 against the Águilas del América on Matchday 17 of the Clausura 2022 tournament in the Liga MX Femenil.

Roberto Medina assured that the match against America this Sunday was worthy of a Liguilla, due to the high level that both teams showed on the playing field.

“It was a game of leaguewith a rival who put up with us well throughout the game, my respects to America who gave no respite on the pitch”.

For Medina it is not strange to face teams of the level of America who always put pressure on them in the games.

“In this institution we are used to pressure. There is a tie and it seems that we are the last place”.

the strategist of tigers He commented that in this tournament there is no rival, since all the teams have gotten their act together and are putting up a great fight, now it only remains to prove it in what is to come in the Liguilla.

“There are no rivals like that, that extra motivation with which some enter, they also play and are very happy and convinced that we can conclude the tournament with a championship“.

The Tigres coach praised the great performance that Eva Espejo has shown in the Clausura 2022 tournament.

We recommend you read

“She is a coach who has been finding her potential. I am glad that there is that kind of growth in all the coaches. In the end, that will make the league grow much more.”