Mexico City.- The Liga MX Femenil stopped its hostilities this week for the celebration of the first edition of the Women’s Revelations Cup in León, Guanajuato, a championship that included the participation of Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria and Costa Rica.

This Tuesday, February 21, the contest came to an end after the coronation of the Mexican team led by Pedro López after winning the title based on yellow cards by drawing a goal with the Colombians at the Nou Camp, the stadium that hosted all the matches. of the tournament.

The players will take different flights in the next few hours to report with their teams and thus reintegrate with their teammates to think about the next day of the MX Women’s League. Of the 26 summoned, only Emily Alvarado and Kenti Robles will fly to Europe after serving at State de Remis and Real Madrid, respectively.

The rest of the players called up by Pedro López are active in América, Chivas, Tigres, Juárez, Rayadas, Cruz Azul, Pachuca and Tijuana, clubs that took advantage of the rest week to polish certain details and improve for the next day that begins in a few hours.

Club América and Atlético de San Luis will be the squads that will open the actions on date 7 of the Clausura 2023 at the Centenario on Thursday. On Friday, the matches Querétaro vs. León and Tijuana vs. Juárez will be played at the Alameda and Caliente stadiums, respectively.

For Saturday there will only be one game, Pumas receives Santos Laguna in Ciudad Universitaria. On Sunday, Puebla will host Toluca FC in Cuauhtémoc and Atlas will host Cruz Azul in Jalisco. The rest of the matches will be played next Monday.

Rayadas de Monterrey will do the honors to Centellas Club Necaxa at BBVA. Tuzas del Pachuca will measure forces against the champions Tigres UANL in Hidalgo and Mazatlán FC closes the day facing Chivas in Kraken.