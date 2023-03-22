Mexico City.- Unfortunately, the Women’s MX League loses a great player today. Through a press release, America club He reported that Scarlett Camberos, national teamwill not continue in the club after being a victim of harassment.

The social networks of Scarlett Camberos were hacked by her ex-boyfriend, days before traveling to Lion, Guanajuato to dispute the Women’s Revelations Cup with the Mexican team. After completing the tournament, he was expected to return to CoapaHowever, he decided to go back to USA with permission of the club.

His family expressed concern because they had not received the support of the capital authorities. Hours later the General Attorney of Justice of Mexico City issued an arrest warrant to arrest Jose Andres “N”for violating a restraining order that had been imposed on him to be at a distance of Scarlett Camberoswho is shaping up to play in the NWSL.

Club América reported that an agreement is being worked on for the striker to be part of the team Angel City FC of Los Angeles. Announcing his final departure made the Women’s MX League Give your position on this delicate situation.

“We regret the reasons why Scarlett Camberos leaves to Club America; in the Women’s MX League. We respect the decision made by her. We will miss her quality in attack, the more than 3,000 minutes on the pitch, the celebrations of her 13 goals with the fans, her performance and captaincy that led her to be called up to the national team more than once so far. shown in Americaa team that gave him the opportunity to shine in our League“.

“In the Club Assembly In 2021, the inclusion and non-discrimination policy was approved, and based on it, a structured and multidisciplinary work was carried out with different specialists to prevent and address situations that may violate the integrity of the members of the MX League“.

“The Women’s MX League and the 18 clubs reiterate their commitment to the football players and members of the teams, so together we continue to work on the protocol that reinforces prevention mechanisms and tools in search of safe spaces on and off the pitch itself, which will be presented for approval at the next club assembly”, secure category.