This Sunday the Rayadas del Monterrey will receive the Guerreras del Santos Laguna on matchday 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League looking to continue in the first position of the general table after losing the undefeated on the last date.

The Monterey stripes They failed to win and fell last Monday by a score of 2-0 against Xolos in Tijuana in the duel of the 12th day of the Liga MX Femenil. Starting the second half, Xolos opened the scoring through Paola Villamizar, who lined up as a last-minute starter after an injury to Angelina Hix. After a cross from Renae Cuellar, Sanjuana Muñoz, with his right leg, scored the second and final goal for the locals in the 62nd minute.

The scratched they failed to remain undefeated and lost the streak of 10 wins in a row, however, for Eva Espejo the defeat came at the right time and will serve to analyze and improve.

“I am busy with what needs to be done. We stopped doing things that we had been working on, we had opportunities to win the game and we didn’t. We are ready for the next match. Xolos gives us a wonderful opportunity to improve”, assured the technical director of Rayadas after losing the undefeated in the Women’s MX League Last monday.

For their part, the Warriors of Santos Laguna They arrive at this Sunday’s match after beating Atlético San Luis 2-4 on their visit to Atlético San Luis last Sunday, a victory that gives them motivation for this date’s match against the current leaders and champions of the Pink Circuit.

The Monterey stripes They are in the first position of the general table with 30 points after 10 wins and one loss, in addition to having a pending match, while the Warriors are twelfth with 10 units, three wins, one draw and seven losses. Here we tell you where and at what time to watch Rayadas vs Santos on matchday 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

Rayadas vs Santos

Day: March 26

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Channel: App Rayados / Facebook and Youtube

Stadium: Cancha El Barrial