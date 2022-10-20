the scratches of Monterey have had a outstanding performance in the 2022. In the Closing tournament 2022 of the Women’s MX LeagueThey won the championship. In addition, in August they participated in the Women’s International Champions Cupin Portlandwhere they beat the Portland Thorns and they played the final against him olympique de lyon.

In this Opening 2022are in second place in the overall table in title search. Due to its good performance, International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) recognized the scratched As the best women’s team of the CONCACAF.

The statistical institution gave the Monterey 247 points. In second placeappear tigers with 237. Completing the list of Mexican teams are the Chivas with 210 pointsin fifth place in the confederation, and the America with 210 units.

Monterrey is a candidate for the title of the Liga MX Femenil Twitter @Rayadas

In the Top 10 there are also the americans OL Reign, Washington Spirit, portland thorns, Kansas CityCurrent Y Chicago Red Stars. Complete the list on Alajualense of Costa Rica. The IFFHS, International Federation of History and Statistics is an organization that, through chronological and statistical documentation, determines the world records and rankings of teams, selections and players of soccer worldwide.

Saying rankingis based on the performance of each of the clubs in national and international tournaments, both in points and goals, participations, games played, among other data.