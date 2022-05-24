Mexico.- This Monday Chivas She became the new champion of the Liga MX Femenil by defeating Pachuca, with which she was crowned in Clausura 2022 and incidentally she earned her ticket to play the Champion of Champions against the Rayadas de Monterrey who were the champions last season. This match takes place with the two winners of the Apertura and Clausura tournaments to officially declare the season over, in this case the 2021-2022 edition.

In the absence of becoming official by the Women’s MX League this series would be played shortly after the final of the Clausura 2022, according to the calendar that the pink circuit presented at the beginning of the season, this friday may 27 like the way and the day Monday May 30 for the return with time and venue to be confirmed (the order). It will be a round trip series to define the Champion of Champions.

The reason for having put the game so close to the final of the tournament is because the Liga MX Femenil, like Mexican soccer in general, will begin its participation in advance for the 2022 Apertura since it is scheduled to start on Friday, March 8. July ending on November 14, so there is at least a month’s difference to be able to rest and prepare for the next tournament.

Interestingly the Champion of Champions in Liga MX Femenil it will have its second edition, although in Liga MX and Liga de Expansión MX it occurred on other occasions in women’s soccer it was not used until the 2020-2021 campaign, but this will be the first edition that is played since the one of the season just mentioned could not be played since Tigres was proclaimed champion of both tournaments and the trophy was given immediately.

Whoever is the winner of this match will join Tigres as the two squads with a Champion of Champions in their showcases. Curiously, Chivas and Rayadas won their second star in these tournaments and are getting closer to the Amazonas.