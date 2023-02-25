After the break in the Clausura 2023 of the Women’s MX League on the occasion of the FIFA Date for national teams, the cougars They will return to activity this Saturday, February 25, at 12:00 p.m., when they receive Santos Laguna at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

The players of cougars They will try to get out of the bad moment they are in after they were only able to rescue one of their last nine points played. With four units in six disputed dates, the team led by Jhonathan Lazcano occupies 13th place in the general classification of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Similarly, the lagoons they’ve managed just two points in their last five games and are only one spot ahead of the colleges with five points.

The Pumas will receive Santos this Saturday on date 7 of the Liga MX Femenil/@PumasMXFemenil

For either of the two squads, a victory would put them close to the qualifying positions for the final phase, since the team that occupies the eighth place in the standings -the last one that grants a pass to the league- is Cruz Azul, with nine points.

In addition, the cougars They will want to avoid extending the streak of three consecutive defeats at home (a statistic that has occurred for the first time in their history), although they took place against teams that occupy the top part of the table (3-1 against Tigres, 3- 2 against Pachuca and 1-0 against Tijuana).

The balance of the seven previous confrontations in the Women’s MX League between auriazules and albiverdes favors the cougars with four wins, one draw and only two losses. In addition, it should be noted that the last two occasions in which they met, the UNAM soccer players won the three points by winning 4-0 in CU within the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament (annotations by Deneva Cagigas, Paola Chavero , Fabiola Santamaría and Kyara Rodríguez) and 2-1 last semester, in Apertura 2022 (with goals from Natalia Macías Valadez and Stephanie Ribeiro).