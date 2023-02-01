One of the teams that has not yet achieved its first victory in the Clausura 2023 of the Women’s MX League It is the Puebla. La Franja have lost their first four games and sit in penultimate place in the standings, just ahead of Mazatlan for goal difference.

In the case of the Strip, with the defeat on Matchday 4 against Tijuanareached 13 consecutive games without a win, a streak that began after the unexpected 1-0 victory against America in Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2022. Since then, the Puebla team has two draws and 11 losses, the most recent 4 in the current tournament.

With this, the technical director paul moon has positioned himself as the strategist with the worst percentage of effectiveness in front of the Puebla. The strategist, who has a young and rookie squad that he seeks to mature, has directed a total of 36 games, that is, he has played 108 points of which he has only won 20, 18.5 percent.

Luna Gamio is the fourth coach to have come to the bench of the Strip and is the second that has lasted the longest. Until now, Jorge Isaac Gomezcurrently a strategist for the Centellas del Necaxa, is the one who has lasted the longest at the helm of Puebla in the Women’s MX League.

La Franja is one of the 4 teams that have not won in the current tournament. Photo: Twitter @ClubPueblaFem

Gómez González arrived in the Closing 2019 and left after 5 dates in the guardians 2021. In total, he led 66 games in the regular season and scored 78 points, that is, 39.39 percent. In addition, in his first tournament he led Puebla to their only Liguilla, where he eliminated them tigers in the quarterfinals with an aggregate score 4-1.

Rogelio Martinez and Juan Carlos Cacho They are the other two technicians that Puebla has had. The first led in the Opening 2018, with an effectiveness of 52 percent. While the second came as a relief in Guardians 2021 and left in the Opening 2021and he had a 35.7 percent shooting rate.

Despite these statistics, it seems that for now paul moon will continue to lead the Strip, which on Matchday 5 of the tournament will be measured at Necaxaanother team that also has 4 losses in the tournament.