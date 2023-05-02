Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC could not at home after losing 1-0 against Necaxa and drop to the bottom of the table in the Women’s MX League, after 15 days in the Closing 2023.

Las Cañoneras are still unable to meet their best version on the pitch and now they have 12 losses in the tournament, just two days from the end. Gabriela Cesar He started the defense again, to continue adding minutes as a minor.

Karen Reyes had the first for Necaxawhen he went to the door and took off jennifer amaroEverything looked like she was going to score, but the goalkeeper came to cover with her foot to prevent the goal. Around 16′, the visit was close to scoring again, when they sent a diagonal into the area, but saira lopez couldn’t get it to the bottom.

Christina Torres had the clearest of gunboats with a shot from a free kick that hit the post, but managed to deflect Valeria Martinez. At 21′, the visit opened the scoring when saira lopez took advantage of a ball into space and barely raised the ball before the departure of jennifer amaroto make it 1-0.

The first half passed with the domain of the visit, Mazatlán FC did not have much control of the game, Yaritza Arista and Christina Torres They were the ones that most disturbed the rival framework. Mazatlán FC made changes in the second half with the intention of achieving a tie, they entered ruby ruvalcaba, Melissa Sosa and Fatima Parra.

At 72′, the gunboats had the opportunity to find the tie, when Karen Hernandez a rival was removed inside the area and space was opened to shoot, in the end the ball crashed into the post. Necaxa endured with Dayan Fuentes in midfield, recovering possession of the ball several times.

Monserrat Pena He again had minutes at the end of the game, he tried to break the line of the visit with speed, but was unsuccessful. Necaxa withdrew and was able to hold the advantage in their favor in a good way, to close the match and come out of last place in the table.

We recommend you read

The Gunboats of Mazatlan FCAfter the end of matchday 15, they will be the ones at the bottom of the standings, two dates before the end of the regular tournament.