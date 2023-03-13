Mexico.- The Cantellas del Necaxa They are experiencing one of the worst tournaments in history since they arrived at the Women’s MX League in the Opening 2017 and it is that so far this year Closing 2023 It is the only team that has lost all its games, 8 at the moment, which is why it is last in the general classification and without units, so its statistics are the worst of the 18 teams.

The team’s bad run could be even worse and it is that it has a little more than half of the tournament left to finish and it could reap more defeats to reach or overcome their worst record in lost games so far is at 14 what happened in the

Opening 2019 where out of 18 games they won 1, drew 3 and lost fourteen times to only add 6 points.

If it continues in free fall, it could lose up to 17 games, giving way to one of the most shameful actions in the Women’s MX League and that is that no team has ever been zero in the seasons in which it has participated and that the Sparks can Being the first would be a very strong emotional blow for the squad.

The least amount of points that Necaxa has achieved in the Women’s MX League It is 6 units that he has achieved twice, while the highest and most decent so far is that of the 2021 Opening season by adding 18 points.