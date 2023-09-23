León, Guanajuato.- Nailea Glass She is remembered for wearing the jersey of the Club Leon during four tournaments in the Liga MX Femenil, a period in which, sadly, she received messages where she was threatened with death and the worst part is that not even her own team supported her according to her words.

In an interview with the Spanish agency EFE, the mexican soccer player revealed that his life was in danger, because in his social networks read in a comment that his party against Women’s Tigers It would be his “last game” and although he asked for help from his club in the wild, they minimized his situation.

«In a match of Lion against Tigers in Lion they put me in my account instagram “That would be my last game,” he said. Nailea Glass.

“I was told: “we are going to kill you“. Nobody did anything about it. I told my club, but they took it lightly because “it was on a social network”», said the daughter of former player Manuel Vidrio.

Despite the threats, Nailea Vidrio was present at said match, although she prefers not to remember it, since, during the match, she turned towards the stands to see if there was something strange that could threaten her life.

He even confessed that he carried a knife in his car “in case something happened.” Upon receiving those anonymous messages Nailea Glass He began to live in fear during his time in Leon Club, where it also went victim of cyberbullying.

«That day against Tigers I was seeing who was pointing something at me (from the stands). You live in fear. I had a knife in my car in case something happened. At night I slept afraid that someone would come to my door,” she mentioned.

Given the lack of support from Club Leon, Nailea Glass He went to the authorities to file a formal complaint, however this did not proceed as there was not enough evidence. «We really just need them to believe us. Until they kill us they will do something,” she also accused. former Cruz Azul player.

