defense of UANL TigersMiriam García, reached one hundred games played in the first division this Sunday in her team’s 6-0 win against Atlético San Luis, in the corresponding duel on Day 13 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Miriam Garcia He is one of the most stable defenses of the feline team for this tournament and comes from being with Chivas del Guadalajara where that team was also always a key player in the pink circuit.

The hundred games of the Mexican defense are added between the Copa MX Femenil and the League, so I already entered the select list of the 100 games in the pink circuit where only a few players have arrived so far.

For the defense of Tigres, it is of the utmost importance to be present in the Monterrey team, as it did this Sunday, coming on as a substitute, after an injury to the squint of the left ankle that took her away from being with the team since her arrival in 2021.

García has played 127 minutes in Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil, harvesting one game as a starter and two as a change token.

Miriam García debuted with Guadalajara on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in a match against Atlas of Guadalajara. The match, held at the Chivas San Rafael facilities, ended with a score of 3-0 in favor of Club Deportivo Guadalajara. Miriam García played the 90 minutes.

She was champion of the 2017 Opening Tournament, the first professional women’s soccer tournament in Mexico, in which Club Guadalajara defeated Club Pachuca.